Cott updates guidance, approves buyback

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) announces that it increased its 2018 revenue target to over $2.35B to reflect the Crystal Rock and PolyCycle transactions.

The company also boosted its full year cash flow target to ~$235M to also reflect the Crystal Rock and PolyCycle transactions. Capital expenditures of $115M to $120M and adjusted free cash flow of $115M to $120M are also anticipated.

The Cott board approved a $50M share buyback plan.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Cott beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (May 3)