KKR drops partnership structure, tops estimates; shares up nearly 9%

Alongside this morning's big earnings beat, KKR announces its conversion to a C-Corp, effective July 1.

The Q3 dividend will be $0.50 per share, and the buyback authorization will be boosted to $500M.

Among the expected benefits: Expanded investor universe, no more of those K-1s, simplified financial reporting, and better access to capital.

Economic net income will take a back seat in future reports, with the focus to be on after-tax distributable earnings (DE) less equity-based compensation (EBC).

Shares +8.6% premarket

Previously: KKR beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (May 3)