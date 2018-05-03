Teva Q1 top line off 10%; earnings up 74%; cash flow rebounds; guidance raised; shares up 6% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 5,065 (-10.4%).

Key product sales (North America): Generics: 1,088 (-23.1%); Copaxone: 476 (-40.3%); Bendeka/Treanda: 181 (+16.0%).

Key product sales (Europe): Generics: 997 (+17.3%); Copaxone: 153 (+0.7%).

Net income: 1,120 (+73.6%); non-GAAP net income: 954 (-10.6%); EPS: 1.03 (+80.7%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.94 (-11.3%); cash flow ops: 1,496 (+999%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $18.5B - 19.0B from $18.3B - 18.8B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.40 - 2.65 from $2.25 - 2.50.

Restructuring plan on track to achieve $1.5B in savings this year and $3.8B by the end of 2019.