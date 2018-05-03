About that Tesla conference call

Analysts are buzzing over the conference call antics of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk yesterday.

"While the consequences are unquantifiable, we believe Tesla’s CEO made a mistake in refusing to answer some of the analyst questions about the Model 3 ramp. Additionally, we found the posture out of character with the normally inviting,enlightening tone of prior conference calls over many years," writes Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas.

RBC Capital and Goldman Sachs have also posted fresh notes questioning the impact on share price of Musk skipping over seemingly relevant inquiries on margins and reservations.

Why should Musk and gang care? "The analysts on the call represent the providers of capital that Tesla has throughout its history depended upon," reminds Jonas.

Naturally, not all analysts are convinced that the conference call uproar is significant. Baird advises investors to "ignore the noise" and keep the long-term picture in mind.

During the call Musk took a few questions via YouTube from a relatively unknown blogger named Galileo Russell, who also has posted Tesla articles on Seeking Alpha. Maybe you're next.

