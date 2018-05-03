NXP Semiconductors -4% on Q1 revenue miss

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) drops 4% premarket on Q1 results that missed revenue estimates. The company doesn’t provide guidance pending its acquisition by Qualcomm.

Revenue breakdown: HPMS segment, $2.17B (+8% Y/Y); Automotive, $995M (+10%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 52.9%; operating margin, 27.2%; total gross debt, $6.58B; cash, $3.98B; adjusted EBITDA, $3.18B; cash flow from operations, $620M; net capex, $156M; FCF, $464M; share repurchase, $30M.

No earnings call scheduled due to the Qualcomm acquisition.

