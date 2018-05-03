Goldman set to launch Bitcoin trading operation

At the start at least, Goldman (NYSE:GS) will be using its own capital to trade Bitcoin (BTC-USD) derivatives, but not actually buy and sell actual "coins." That could change, as the bank is looking into getting regulatory approval for just that.

"I would not describe myself as a true believer who wakes up thinking Bitcoin will take over the world," says Goldman's Rana Yared, among the group in charge of creating the operation. “For almost every person involved, there has been personal skepticism brought to the table.”

Still, it should add at least a bit more legitimacy to virtual currencies less than 10 years after the first Bitcoin was mined.

Bitcoin this morning is roughly flat at $9,222.