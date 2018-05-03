Sell-side comes to the defense of Spotify; shares down nearly 10%

via Notable Calls

"The Song Remains The Same," says RBC's Mark Mahaney, reiterating his Outperform rating. The business model is inflecting and the valuation is highly reasonable.

Q1 results and full-year guidance were broadly inline with expectations, says Morgan Stanley, with the company continuing to deliver healthy net additions and gradual gross margin expansion. Yes, geographic and tier mix can create top-line volatility, but the results and outlook support a continued Overweight rating.

UBS reminds that Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was up strongly going into the Q1 report. There's selling after, but long-term investors examining the results and listening to management should conclude the drivers of the long-term secular growth thesis remain very much intact.

Shares down 9.4% premarket

