Leidos reports mixed Q1, in-line guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) reports Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 5% Y/Y revenue drop. Reaffirmed in-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $10.25B to $10.65B (consensus: $10.47B) and EPS of $4.15 to $4.50 (consensus: $4.41).

Revenue breakdown: Defense Solutions, $1.18M (-9%); Civil, $840M (-0.2%); Health, $425M (-4%).

Key metrics: Operating income, $159M (+$18M Y/Y); operating income margin, 9.7% (+0.3 percentage points); cash from operating activities, $22M; cash and equivalents, $215M; backlog, $17.6B.

