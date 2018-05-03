Analysts raise Tableau Software targets after earnings

Needham raises its Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) price target from $113 to $125.

Firm notes that Tableau delivered a strong revenue beat despite an increase in ratable mix and increased the bottom of its 2018 revenue guidance.

Needham thinks Tableau is poised to benefit from specific product catalysts, market growth, and cloud transition.

Stifel raises its target by $5 to $100 saying the company delivered “an audible thumping to expectations” in the quarter, which showed that the Q4 strength wasn’t a “momentary sugar high.”

BMO raises its Tableau target from $92 to $102 on assumed long-term growth and profit metrics.

Source: Briefing.com.

Tableau Software shares are up 5.1% premarket to $89.50.

Previously: Tableau Software +4.4% on Q1 revenue beat (May 2)