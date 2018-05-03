Alnylam on go with late-stage study of lumasiran in PH1

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announces that it has reached agreement with the FDA on the design of a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing RNAi therapeutic lumasiran in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), an inherited disorder characterized by the lack of a particular liver enzyme that causes oxalate to accumulate in the body leading to kidney stones.

The primary endpoint of the 25-subject study will be the reduction of urinary oxalate at month 6. The trial should launch mid-year with topline results expected in 2019. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application will follow in early 2020.

Lumasiran is designed to reduce oxalate in the body by reducing the levels of an enzyme called glycolate oxidase which depletes the substrate necessary for oxalate production. It has Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. and PRIME status in Europe for the indication.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.