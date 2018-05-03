Sell-side weighs in on Square; shares down 4.5%

Describing the full-year outlook as "lukewarm," Guggenheim's Jeff Cantwell advises to nevertheless buy the dip as investors will begin to price in Weebly's revenue potential, and the overall long-term value proposition for Square (NYSE:SQ).

Also a bull on the name, Nomura's Dan Dolev notes roaring sales in Q1, but acknowledges that guidance lacked "oomph," and Amazon's entry into the space could pressure.

Source: Bloomberg

Let's hear from a bear. BTIG's Mark Palmer says shares are lower thanks to reports of Amazon's aggressive move into payments, weak guidance, and a fancy valuation. He reiterates his Sell rating and $30 price target.

Conference call transcript

Shares -4.5% premarket to $46.51.

Previously: Square down 5% despite beat and boosted guidance (May 2)

Previously: Square beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 2)