DowDuPont edges Q1 expectations despite big drop in agriculture sales

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) +0.6% premarket after Q1 earnings topped analyst estimates, as sales growth in the materials science and specialty products businesses offset weak agriculture sales.

Q1 net sales of $21.5B exceeded the $20.5B in net sales DWDP says it would have achieved if it had been one company in the same quarter a year ago.

Although revenues rose 5% Y/Y, sales volume fell 2%, as weather related delays to planting seasons in the Northern Hemisphere and Brazil drove a 25% decline in agriculture sales; overall local prices rose 3%.

Sales jumped 17% Y/Y in the materials science unit, which makes chemicals for diverse products including cosmetics, packaging material and brake fluids; sales rose 11% in the specialty products unit, which makes products for construction materials as well as the semiconductors and chips used in mobile phones.

DWDP expects Q2 operating EBITDA to increase in all divisions, with agriculture rising in the high-30s percent, specialty products in the mid-20s and materials science in the mid-teens.