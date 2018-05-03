Church & Dwight +2.8% on earnings beat

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales growth of 3.8% in Q1, due to global consumer products growth of 4.2%.

Consumer domestic net sales grew 13.9% to $751.4M, driven by recent acquisitions and household and personal care sales growth.

Consumer international net sales up 26.3% to $180.7M.

Specialty products net sales fell 0.7% to $73.9M.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 80 bps to 44.9%.

SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 13.1%, primarily due to acquisitions, including intangible amortization costs.

Operating margin rate slipped 50 bps to 21.9%.

Q2 Guidance: Sales: +12%; Organic sales growth: ~+3%;Adjusted EPS: $0.46.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: ~+9%; Organic sales growth: exceed 3%; Diluted EPS: $2.24 to $2.28; Adjusted EPS: $2.24 to $2.28; Cash from operations: To exceed $680M.

CHD +2.81% premarket.

