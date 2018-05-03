Barclays upgrades Nvidia to 23% upside

Barclays upgrades Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Overweight and increases the price target $280, a 23% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Blayne Curtis cites rising semiconductor demand that will continue for several years.

Curtis: “We obviously are late to the party after two substantial years of outperformance but after taking a clean look at the AI landscape, we believe Nvidia is an overweight.”

The analyst says that “ecosystem does matter” and Nvidia has a large moat in markets including autos and “aims to create a similar ecosystem in robots.”