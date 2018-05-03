Kellogg jumps after volume improves

Kellogg (NYSE:K) races higher in premarket trading after Q1 results come in strong.

Organic sales rose 0.6% during Q1 across the company, despite a 4.1% drop for the U.S. snacks business. Volume was up 2.9%, offset largley by a 2.3% drop in pricing/mix.

Currency-neutral operating profit was up 5.1% to $489M during the quarter.

CEO update: "We made visible progress on key elements of our growth plan, achieving accelerated growth in frozen foods and Pringles, stabilizing cereal in developed international cereal markets, and realizing underlying improvement in U.S. Snacks following our transition out of Direct Store Delivery distribution. We also accelerated our growth in emerging markets, and we increased our investment stakes in our fast-growing West Africa ventures."

Previously: Kellogg beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 3)

Shares of Kellogg are up 4.13% premarket to $58.99.