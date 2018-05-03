Bombardier to sell Downsview assembly site for $635M

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) agrees to sell its Downsview aircraft assembly site to Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board for $635M, as part of its plan to raise extra cash under a five-year recovery plan.

CEO Alain Bellemare says the deal will allow the company to “monetize an underutilized asset... today we only use ~10% of a 370-acre site at Downsview and bear the entire cost of operating a 7,000-ft. runway."

But the sale could add to questions about the future of Bombardier's commercial aircraft programs, especially its Q400 turboprop planes, after the company sold a majority stake in its flagship CSeries jet to European planemaker Airbus.

Also as part of its Q1 earnings report, Bombardier says it signed an order for 15 CRJ900 regional jets with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) listed at $719M, with options on an additional 15 CRJ900 aircraft.