AG Mortgage reports relatively strong Q1

Q1 core earnings of $16.5M or $0.59 per share vs. $14.2M and $0.50 in Q4. Q1's result was boosted by $0.02 per share thanks to a retrospective adjustment and by $0.03 thanks to a commercial loan payoff. Dividend is $0.475.

March 31 book value per share of $19.32 down from $19.62 three months earlier. Last night's close of $17.67 is an 8.5% discount to March 31 book.

Economic return on book value for quarter of just under negative 1% - pretty decent compared to most of the mREIT sector in Q1.

MITT flat premarket