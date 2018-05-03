Ritter Pharma engages Medpace to conduct late-stage study of RP-G28 in lactose intolerance; shares up 10% premarket

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has inked an agreement with Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) to conduct the first of two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials assessing lead candidate RP-G28 in patients with lactose intolerance (LI).

The primary endpoint of the 525-subject study will be the reduction from baseline in LI symptoms versus placebo following 30 days of treatment and 30 days of real-world lactose consumption.

RP-G28, a highly purified galactooligosaccharide, is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon. If approved, it will be the first drug cleared by the FDA for the indication.