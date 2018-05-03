RBC sees an opportunity in Estee Lauder dip

RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) and lifts its price target to $158.

Analyst Nik Mondi says the magnitude of the post-earnings sell-off was a bit shocking, but also calls it an oppornity for new investors.

"EL remains one of the best managed companies across our coverage, has significant margin upside and is levered to attractive end-markets (no pun intended). We recognize the tough compares ahead and advise investors to add on the pullback, with the full understanding that there will be several times to add to positions over the coming 3 quarters," advises Mondi.

