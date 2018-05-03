Pinnacle Foods beat estimates in Q1

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) reports underlying net sales growth in Q1 was driven by volume/mix growth of 2.7%, net price realization of 0.7% and favorable foreign currency translation of 0.1%.

Segment sales: Frozen: $344.9M (+7.5%); Grocery: $261M (+0.6%); Specialty Foods: $75.2M (-15%); Boulder Brands: $97.8M (+0.5%).

Gross margin rate slipped 100 bps to 26.5%.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 130 bps to 27.1%.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate down 10 bps to 15.6%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net interest expense: $123M to $126M; Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.85 to $2.95; Diluted share count: 121; Capex: $155M to $165M.

