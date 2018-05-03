Dosing underway in early-stage studies of Celyad's CAR-T therapy CYAD-01

Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) announces that the first patients have been treated with lead candidate CYAD-01 in two early-stage studies and both appear to be tolerating the CAR-T therapy well.

One study, SHRINK, is assessing multiple doses of CYAD-01, in combination with the chemo regimen FOLFOX, in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) with possibly resectable liver metastases. Primary objectives are safety, specifically dose-limiting toxicities, and objective response rate. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is May 2021.

The other, LINK, is assessing CYAD-01 in CRC patients with unresectable liver metastases. Its estimated completion date is July 2020. The primary endpoint is safety.

Another study, EPITHINK, in AML patients should launch soon.