Eclipse Resources +12% as Q1 earnings, revenues top estimate

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) +12.1% premarket after easily beating Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, as it says it surpassed production and cash flow expectations.

ECR cuts FY 2018 capex guidance to ~$250M from its initial full-year expectation of $300M-$320M, and trims its forecast for full-year G&A spending by ~8% to $35M-$37M.

"As we look forward to 2019, at current forward natural gas prices, we would expect to maintain our current activity and spending levels, which is significantly lower than what is reflected in analyst consensus estimates," the company says.

ECR says Q1 production averaged 315.2M cf/day, up nearly 9% Y/Y, and per unit cash production costs fell 3% Y/Y.