Organovo joins institute dedicated to developing manufacturing processes for regenerative therapies

Organovo Holdings (ONVO) announces that it has joined a new public-private organization, the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), a consortium of almost 100 groups from industry, government, academia and the non-profit arena, to develop next-generation manufacturing processes for cells, tissues and organs.

The work will be funded by ~$80M from the federal government and more than $200M shared across the consortium.

ARMI's main objectives are to integrate and organize the (currently) fragmented collection of industry practices and domestic capabilities in tissue biofabrication and accelerate innovations in biomaterial and cell processing for both Department of Defense and civilian needs.