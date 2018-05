More on Spartan Motors' Q1 beat

Spartan Motors (SPAR +1.6% ) reports Emergency response sales declined 16.8% to $66.7M in Q1.

Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 10.7% to $59.7M.

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales expanded 46.4% to $48.2M.

Gross margin rate improved 300 bps to 12.8%.

SG&A expense rate deleveraged 160 bps to 10.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate grew 70 bps to 3.2%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $790M to $815M; Adjusted EBITDA: $39M to $42M; Net income: $20.2M to $22.4M; Effective tax rate: ~23%; Diluted EPS: $0.58 to $0.64; Adjusted EPS: $0.60 to $0.66.

