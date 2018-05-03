Bayer trades flat even after cutting full-year earnings guidance

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY, OTCPK:BAYZF) shares are little changed after the company says it expects adjusted EBITDA to decline by a low single-digit percentage to less than €35B ($42B) for FY 2018, rather than coming in flat as previously forecast.

Analysts generally say the cut to guidance was small and already was incorporated into estimates, and core EPS is expected to remain at about the same level as last year.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell 5% Y/Y to €2.9B, slightly higher than the €2.83B analyst consensus; sales in the consumer health segment declined 2.2% to €1.41B.

Bayer also reiterates its goal to close the Monsanto (NYSE:MON) acquisition, signed in September 2016, during Q2.