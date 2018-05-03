BMO raises FireEye target to 3% downside

BMO Capital maintains a Market Perform rating on FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and raises the price target by a dollar to $18, which is 3% lower than yesterday’s close.

Firm notes that FireEye modestly raised 2018 billings and revenue guidance despite “a lot of moving parts in the model.”

Firm thinks growth rates will moderate for the rest of the year, a belief that was bolstered by the company’s guidance.

BMO says it can’t build a compelling valuation case despite improving profitability and FCF.

Sources: Briefing.com/StreetInsider

FireEye shares are down 5.4% to $17.54.

