Eidos Therapeutics commences mid-stage study of lead drug in ATTR

Privately held Eidos Therapeutics announces that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate AG10 in patients with symptomatic transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) cardiomyopathy.

The primary endpoint of the 45-subject study is safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic measures. The estimated completion date is September.

AG10 is an orally administered small molecule designed to stabilize transthyretin (TTR), a protein that transports the thyroid hormone thyroxine (T4). TTR misfolding and aggregation causes amyloidosis, the abnormal buildup of amyloid in the body.