Windstream -8.6% as Q1 net loss widens

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) is off 8.6% following Q1 earnings that missed expectations but that the company said showed a turnaround taking hold.

Under GAAP, revenues and sales were up 6%, with total service revenues up 7%, and operating income grew to $69M from $44M. Net loss widened to $121M from $111M.

On an adjusted basis, revenues fell to $1.45B from $1.52B, and adjusted OIBDAR was near flat at $500M.

Revenue by segment: Consumer & Small Business, $476.5M (down 6%); Enterprise, $746.1M (up 13%); Wholesale, $183.8M (up 3%); Consumer CLEC, $47.9M (up 131%).

It's reiterating full-year guidance for adjusted OIBDAR of $1.95B-$2.01B and expects service revenue trends to be slightly improved over 2017. It sees capex of $750M-$800M and free cash flow of about $165M.

