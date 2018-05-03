Stocks off to weak start despite solid earnings

Stocks continue to struggle, opening lower as investors continue to overlook solid quarterly earnings results while focusing on trade and geopolitical concerns; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Two days of high level trade talks between the U.S. and China will begin today in Beijing, but the meeting is not expected to produce major immediate headlines.

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed, while China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.6% .

In earnings news, Tesla -5.8% after reporting better than expected quarterly results but getting a brushoff from CEO Elon Musk over analyst questions on gross margins and Model 3 production; also, Kellogg and Kraft Heinz are higher by a respective +3.1% and +3.6% after both companies beat earnings estimates.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, led by utilities ( -1% ), financials ( -0.9% ) and health care ( -0.8% ); materials ( +0.4% ) is the only group in the green so far.

U.S. WTI crude oil -0.6% at $67.48/bbl.

Still ahead: factory orders, ISM services index, EIA natural gas inventory