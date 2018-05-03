Google Assistant can now control over 5K smart home devices

Google (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.2% ) says its Assistant can now control over 5K smart home devices, up from 1.5K devices at the beginning of the year.

Google says it’s working with “every major device brand” in the US to cover a wide range of products from dishwashers to security systems.

Amazon (AMZN -0.1% ) claimed 4K smart home device integrations for Alexa in January.

Apple and Samsung each have about 200 supported devices.

