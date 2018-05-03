Ladder Capital up less than 1% after Q1 beat

Q1 core earnings of $63.8M or $0.55 per share vs. $60.4M and $0.47 in Q4. Dividend is $0.315.
March 31 book value per share of $14.82 up $0.22 for the quarter.
Originated $967.5M of commercial mortgage loans, with $434.6M held for investment, and $532.9M held for sale.
$24.5M of real estate equity investments in Q1; received $97.5M in proceeds from property sales.
Did two securitization deals, contributing $436.5M in loans.
