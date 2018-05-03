Expansion sought for Texas Express, Front Range pipelines

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.3% ), Enbridge (ENB +0.7% ) subsidiary Midcoast Operating, Western Gas Partners (WES -0.1% ) and DCP Midstream (DCP -0.7% ) announce a binding open season for additional capacity on the Texas Express Pipeline.

Subject to customer commitments during the open season, the companies plan to expand the 583-mile Texas Express by ~90K bbl/day

Complementing the expansion is a proposed increase in capacity on the 435-mile Front Range pipeline that originates in Colorado and connects to the Texas Express pipeline.

The Front Range partners - EPD, WES and DCP - are conducting an open season seeking customer commitments to increase pipeline capacity to ~250K bbl/day.

The two combined assets offer an integrated solution that provides takeaway capacity for natural gas liquids production in Colorado's DJ Basin and access to the Gulf Coast market.