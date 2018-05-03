Beazer Homes up 7% on strong Q2 numbers

Beazer Homes (BZH +7.2% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $455.18M.

Homebuilding revenue +4.6% Y/Y to $441.1M, with home closing +2.2% Y/Y to 1,266 and average selling price +2.3% Y/Y to $348.4k. Gross margin improved 90 bps to 16.9%.

Land sales and others revenue +74% Y/Y to $14.06M; gross margin improved by 300 bps to 5.06%.

Q2 overall operating margin was up by 127 bps to 3.04% and Adj. EBITDA margin up 88 bps to 8.7%.

SG&A margin down 50 bps to 12.8%

New home orders +8.4% Y/Y to 1,679 and cancellation rate was down 170 bps to 14.9%.

Backlog was up 15% Y/Y to $885.4M.

Total inventory was at $1.67B as of 31 March 2018.

Q3 2018 outlook: New home orders and closings relatively flat; Backlog conversion ~60%; Average selling price ~$370k; Homebuilding gross margin ~21%; SG&A as % of revenue will be down, Adj. EBITDA and Land spend are expected to increase.

