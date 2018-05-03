South African gold miners reach settlement in lung disease lawsuit

Mining companies operating in South Africa agree to settle a class-action lawsuit from workers who say they contracted deadly lung diseases in the country's gold mines.

The companies involved in the settlement are Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), African Rainbow Minerals (OTCPK:AFRBY), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL).

The settlement provides for compensation for all eligible workers suffering from silicosis or tuberculosis who worked in the companies’ mines at any point since March 1965; the six producers last year set aside ~5B rand ($396M) to settle the lawsuit.

The agreement was reached following three years of negotiations and is the first class action settlement of its kind in South Africa.