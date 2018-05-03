WWE +3.6% as profits, comparable revenues show Q1 growth

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 3.6% after it grew comparable revenues and beat profit expectations in Q1 earnings.

Operating income jumped to $21.8M (or $29M on comparable basis) from $4M; OIBDA was up 40% to $35.2M (or up 68% to $42.4M on comparable basis).

The company adopted ASC 606 for revenue recognition starting Jan. 1, which had a heavy impact on consumer products revenue. Overall revenues were down 0.4%; excluding the impact of $9.7M on consumer products (and $0.6M on Media), revenues grew 5.1% on a comparable basis to $198M.

Net income rose to $14.8M from $0.9M.

Revenue breakout (incorporating ASC 606 change): Media, $133.4M (up 10.1%); Live Events, $30.8M (down 4%); Consumer Products, $23.5M (down 33%).

WWE Network average paid subscribers rose 5% to 1.56M; digital video views were up 56% to 6.7B, with hours consumed up 69% to 243M.

For Q2, it's anticipating a "meaningful increase" in revenue due to some new international markets as well as higher rights fees in existing content agreements, and continued growth of WWE Network.

That should lead to adjusted OIBDA of $30M-$34M vs. a year-ago $24.3M.

It also projects average paid subscribers of 1.77M (an 8% Y/Y increase).

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

