DERMAdoctor readies IPO

Kansas City, MO-based DERMAdoctor (DDOC) has filed a prospectus for an IPO of 1.875M shares at $7 - 9.

The company develops and markets skincare products under the DERMAdoctor brand. It says its philosophy is to mix science and technology to deliver non-irritating, effective and pleasing products aimed at overlooked and unfulfilled common skin conditions. All are fragrance- and dye-free.

Its current lineup of 30 offerings includes an antiperspirant for $22 and a Kakadu vitamin C product for $95. They are available in select retail outlets, online and through international distributors.

2017 Financials ($M): Sales: 8.8 (+36.0%); Operating Expenses: 5.0 (-7.7%); Net Loss: (0.5) (+85.5%); cash consumption: (0.5) (+83.3%).