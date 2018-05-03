WABCO extends long-term agreement to supply air compressors

WABCO Holdings (WBC -2.5% ) extended its long-term agreement valued alomost $100M to supply air compressor technology for a major global manufacturer of trucks and buses, which is headquartered in Europe.

“This important supply agreement clearly demonstrates the value our customers place on WABCO being able to meet their needs with industry-leading technology in all markets that they choose to operate in,” said Jorge Solis, WABCO President, Truck, Bus and Car OEM Division. “WABCO’s globally proven air compressor design offers customers multiple benefits including a reduction in fuel and vehicle operating costs, as well as superior unit performance to value.”

Press Release