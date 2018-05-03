Stocks slump despite solid earnings; S&P 500 down 1.4%

It's a broad selloff, with every S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the red. Worst hit are the financial names (XLF -2.3% ), led by 2.5% decline s for Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley (all of which reported their Q1s last month).

With the exception of a modest gain for Procter & Gamble, all Dow (DIA -1.6% ) components are lower on the session, led by Caterpillar's 3.75% drop .

In tech (QQQ -1.5% ), Facebook, Oracle, and IBM are all off nearly 2% .

Hit particularly hard after earnings and a bizarre conference call is Tesla, down 7.5% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3.7 basis points to 2.93%.