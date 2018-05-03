Electric truck orders start to pick up

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +1.8% ) says it reserved 800 Nikola hydrogen-electric trucks to use for long-haul delivery.

The beer company had previously ordered 40 Tesla (TSLA -7.6% ) electric trucks for use on short hauls.

A-B doesn't appear to be picking a winner in the EV truck sector just yet. "We see the Nikola and Tesla vehicles as complementary solutions," says a top exec.

Nikola also landed an order of 1K electric trucks from U S Xpress, while Tesla has smaller orders from FedEx, UPS, Walmart and DHL on the books.

Earlier this week, Nikola sued Tesla over patent infringement.