Drexel Hamilton upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from Hold to Buy and ups the price target from $110 to $127.50, which is a 24% upside to yesterday’s close and Qualcomm’s offered acquisition price.

Analyst Cody Acres says the earnings results were “solid and consistent with the positive industry trends we’re seeing out of most of the analog group.”

The analyst highlighted the continued growth in the automotive segment, which accounts for 46% of revenue.

Firm grew more optimistic about the Qualcomm acquisition closing and that drove moving the recommendation higher.

Sources: Briefing.com/StreetInsider.

NXP shares are down 9.7% to $92.76.

Previously: NXP Semiconductors -4% on Q1 revenue miss (May 3)