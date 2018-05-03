AIG plunges nearly 10% after continued disappointment

Stability in the loss ratio and lower-than-expected claims costs on prior-year policies won't be enough to appease investors looking for real improvement, says Goldman Sachs' Yaron Kinar. The turnaround plan, he says, is looking like more of a 2019 story. He remains Neutral and cuts his price target to $64 from $66.

Wells Fargo's bullish Elyse Greenspan finds positives in international business, but says it was overshadowed by weaker underlying margins back home. She's at Outperform with $72 price target.

AIG -9.3% to $49.76

