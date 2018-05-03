Zscaler -8.7% on heavy volume after COO resigns

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) -8.y% on heavy volume (11x the 20-day average) after announcing the resignation of COO William Welch late yesterday.

CEO Jay Chaudhry: "We have strong sales leaders running our Americas and international markets, who will continue to drive our business. Bill’s decision had no impact on our third quarter financial results, which we will report on June 6, 2018."

COO: "I am excited to pursue my career aspirations to take on a more senior executive role at a leading technology company."