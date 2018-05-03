Habit Restaurants crashes 19% on negative comparable restaurant sales

The Habit Restaurants (HABT -18.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 17.0% Y/Y to $91.95M; of which Restaurant revenue was $91.5M (+16.9% Y/Y).

Company-operated comparable restaurant sales declined 230 bps to -1.4% due to, 2.1% decline in transactions partially offset by a 0.7% increase in average transaction amount.

During Q1: Total restaurants at end of period were 222 (+24.7% Y/Y); Company-operated restaurants at end of period of 204 (+23.6% Y/Y) & Company-operated average unit volumes were 1,871 (-2.1% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.9M (-16% Y/Y); Total debt of $17.2M (+25.5%Q/Q) & cash & equivalents of $24.3M (-14.1% Q/Q).

2018 Outlook: Revenue of $389-393M; Company-operated comparable restaurant sales ~flat for the year; opening ~30 company-operated restaurants & 6-8 franchised/licensed restaurants; Restaurant contribution margin of 16-17%; G&A of $37.5-38M; D&A ~$24M; Capex $43-46M & an effective pro forma tax rate of ~32.5%.

