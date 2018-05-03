Platform Specialty Products up 2% post Q2 results, reaffirms guidance

Platform Specialty Products (PAH +1.9% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 12% Y/Y to $964M.

Performance solutions sales +10% Y/Y to $492M due to forex tailwinds and organic growth in all major verticals (organic sales +4%) and adj. EBITDA margin declined by 18 bps to 22.7%.

Agricultural solutions sales +14% Y/Y to $472M due to forex tailwinds primarily in the Euro and organic growth across geographies (organic sales +6%) and adj. EBITDA margin declined by 167 bps to 20.2%.

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined by 193 bps to 42%, operating declined by 73 bps to 10.8% and Adj. EBITDA declined by 92 bps to 21.5%.

FY18 guidance reaffirmed: Adj. EBITDA $870-900M, organic sales growth of ~3-4% in performance and agricultural solutions; Net capex ~$100M

