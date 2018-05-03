FMC Corp. +3% after Q1 earnings beat, above-consensus guidance

FMC Corp. (FMC +3.5% ) is higher after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and issuing upside earnings guidance for the current quarter and full year.

FMC forecasts Q2 EPS of $1.65-$1.75 vs. $1.44 analyst consensus estimate and FY 2018 EPS of $5.90-$6.20 vs. $5.72 consensus.

FMC says Q1 revenue of $1.1B in its Agricultural Solutions segment rose 109% Y/Y due to the DuPont crop acquisition and increased 13% on a pro forma basis; the company raises full-year revenue estimates for the segment by ~2.5% to $4.05B-$4.25B, implying 7%-8% Y/Y pro forma growth.

Q1 revenues in the lithium business rose 57% Y/Y to $103M, and FMC increases its outlook for the full year to $430M-$460M, nearly 30% higher at the mid-point compared to 2017.

In today's earnings conference call, CFO Paul Graves said he was “pretty sure” of lithium price increases in 2018 and 2019, and expects 80% of FMC's 2020 lithium hydroxide capacity will be committed under long-term contracts by year-end 2018.