Amazon launches in-Skill purchases, 3D scan project for better clothing fit

Amazon (AMZN -1.3% ) announces the general availability of in-skill purchasing for U.S. customers.

Skill developers can sell content to Alexa users on a one-off basis or through subscriptions and the entire transaction happens through Alexa.

Developers get 70% of the price paid, and Amazon keeps the other 30%.

Better fit: Amazon is inviting people to a NY office to monitor body changes over 20 weeks using 3D sensors, according to an invitation seen by the WSJ.

Participants will visit in ten bimonthly visits (and receive $250 in Amazon gift cards as payment) to help predict how clothing will fit customers.

The 3D sensing tech came from Amazon’s acquisition of computer vision startup Body Labs last year.

Job postings show that Amazon is creating statistical 3D models of human bodies the company will then match to images and videos using deep-learning algorithms.

