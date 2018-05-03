Reuters: Libya withholding Total's share of Waha crude as dispute drags on

Libya’s National Oil Corp. is withholding Total’s (TOT +0.1% ) share of crude from the Waha concession as a dispute drags on over TOT’s purchase of Marathon Oil’s stake in the concession two months ago, Reuters reports.

TOT paid $450M for Marathon’s 16.33% stake in Waha in March, but the deal drew criticism in Libya and the NOC is examining whether to intervene in the acquisition; TOT, which has paid Marathon for the stake, says it informed Libyan authorities about the deal in advance and they raised no objections at the time.

TOT so far has not received any of its share of crude cargoes from Waha and has not been compensated for the cargoes, according to the report, which cites a loading program for Es Sider - the port used for Waha exports - showing Libya's NOC having 10 of the 14 cargoes planned for May, with ConocoPhillips and Hess each having two.