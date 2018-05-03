ETP gets OK to restart Mariner East 1 pipeline from Pennsylvania regulator

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission votes to allow Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.4%) to restart the Sunoco Mariner East 1 natural gas liquids pipeline.
The PUC ordered an emergency shutdown on March 7 after sinkholes opened up during construction of the new Mariner East 2 pipeline along the same route, but now says it is satisfied the pipeline “can resume operations safely.”
The two-month shutdown has cost ETP millions of dollars in revenue, and forced Marcellus Shale producers such as Range Resources (RRC -2.3%) and Antero Resources (AR -3.4%) to find another route to ship their materials to market; ETP had argued that it was “imperative” for its customers to restart service.