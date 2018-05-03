Pinnacle Foods announce partnership with VaynerMedia

Pinnacle Foods (PF +1.9% ) entered into a partnership with VaynerMedia to create world-class marketing content and capabilities that will better engage consumers and drive brand growth.

"Today's fast-changing retail and digital environment calls for innovative marketing approaches. Consumer engagement is at the forefront and this new partnership will equip our brands to grow in this space," said Mark Clouse, CEO of Pinnacle Foods (PF), "The early activations that we have tested are an exciting indicator of the type of success that Pinnacle and VaynerMedia can create together, leveraging the strengths and scale of both organizations."

Press Release