Reuters: Exxon to push ahead on $15B LNG project with Rosneft

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2% ) will move forward with efforts to develop its $15B Far East Liquefied Natural Gas project with Russia’s Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) despite being forced to exit some joint ventures because of sanctions, Reuters reports.

The project is being jointly developed with Rosneft using gas from the Sakhalin-1 venture which will be chilled into liquid to underpin the LNG plant’s 6M metric tons/year initial production target.